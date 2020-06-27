Advertisement

Poca High School celebrates Class of 2020

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Poca High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Friday night.

All while maintaining social distancing, they lined up on their football field, ready to say goodbye to their high school careers.

WSAZ has partnered with the school system to provide live coverage of each of the school’s ceremonies on our Facebook page and on our WSAZ app.

On July 4, WSAZ will air a special presentation of all four graduation ceremonies on the Tri-State’s CW.

