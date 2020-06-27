Residents share frustration after ongoing high-water problems

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People who live in the unincorporated city of Rand say they’re fed up with the constant flooding.

Neighbors say almost every time it rains, the sewer systems back up, leading to serious damage to homes and yards.

“My main concern is for somebody to lose their life, and we don’t want that,” said Mack Reed, who had been living in Rand for 26 years.

Neighbors say the problem has been going on for decades, dating all the way back to the 1980s.

One longtime resident, who has been living in Rand and trying to cause change for more than three decades, told WSAZ his time is up.

“I would like to be moved,” said John Smith. “It’s a great town. I love the people here, but that’s what I want.”

Smith says he can’t stand to spend the final years of his life dealing with the high water in his son’s home.

The damage to one home is so bad, the homeowner says there is a crack in the foundation, caused by frequent water damage.

“We’re getting water backup due to the collapsed drain here, and now my sewer line has been compromised, and now I’m getting sewer (water) backed up in my home,” said Devon Ford, who has been living in Rand with her husband and children for 17 years.

Ford’s upper deck, basement and garage all have water damage. She says when the rain is too heavy, it has to be pumped out with a commercial wet/dry vac.

Residents say they have contacted other state and county agencies for help with the problem. They say they have been given the “run-around” and have seen no actions that come with results.

Last week after a heavy rain flooded the area again, Reed contacted state Sen. Glenn Jeffries. The senator visited Rand and talked with residents about the problems and, after seeing the severity of the situation, he contacted the Department of Highways.

After working with the agency, Jeffries says they have started to put things in motion that would fix the problem.

Friday afternoon, DOH released the following statement to WSAZ regarding the problems in Rand:

"The drainage system at Rand requires a comprehensive assessment to determine the scope of the problems. This is not a DOH designed drainage system but was inherited when the roadways were taken into the State Road system. The WVDOH will be working with consultants, other state divisions and agencies, residents and other local entities for the next several weeks to ensure that we obtain a clear picture of the complete existing drainage system.

“Upon completion of the analysis we will bring all stakeholders together, as we do not own the entire drainage system in place, to discuss a plan to move forward to alleviate the flooding problem in the community. Currently, we have our maintenance forces on the ground looking for and opening any plugged culverts that can be identified in the area on DOH right of way.”

Jeffries says right of ways or land ownership will be a bump in the road for this project. He says DOH will have to work with residents when it comes to lines that may be under homes, as well as to get the OK to do the work they have to do.

The state senator says he is happy DOH is working on the issue now because they didn’t start the problems that happen.

