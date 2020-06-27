Advertisement

Suspected drowning investigated in Raleigh County

A body was found in a suspected drowning in Raleigh County, West Virginia.
A body was found in a suspected drowning in Raleigh County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 24-year-old has died in a suspected drowning in Raleigh County.

A release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says Jaiquaan Frazier’s body was found at noon Friday at Lake Stephens.

Frazier was reported missing Thursday night. Multiple agencies, including the Trap Hill Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance Service and the Department of Natural Resources Police, responded to Lake Stephens on a report of a missing swimmer in an isolated area of the lake. Crews searched until the early morning.

The search resumed Thursday morning. Frazier’s body was located by divers with the Trap Hill and Beaver Fire departments.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau is investigating, although no foul play is suspected.

