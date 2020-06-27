Utility truck driver crashes into two homes

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two homes were severely damaged Saturday after a power company worker crashed his truck into them.

It happened on the 1600 block of 12th Street in Portsmouth.

Police say the driver was a subcontractor with AEP Ohio.

One house that was hit was vacant, no one was home in the other.

Police tell WSAZ the driver of the truck was life flighted to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition, or what caused the crash.

WSAZ has reached out to AEP Ohio for further information.

