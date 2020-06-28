1 dead, 1 injured in shooting during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A man died and a second person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators were protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

The shooting was reported Saturday in the protest area at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said police received reports of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department performing life-saving measures on a shooting victim around 9 p.m.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was located at the Hall of Justice and taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available.”

LMPD officers cleared the park and secured the area to allow homicide detectives to investigate.

Police said the park would remain closed for several hours.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

