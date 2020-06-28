Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,817 total cases, 93 deaths

WV COVID
WV COVID(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports cases of COVID-19 have risen by over 50 in West Virginia since Saturday.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 166,414 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Ky.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Jackson, WAVE Staff
Police officers cleared the park and secured the area to allow homicide detectives to investigate.

News

Little League Baseball returns in Putnam, Kanawha counties

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Fans had the opportunity to enjoy baseball for the first time in months.

News

Winfield High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Winfield High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Saturday night.

News

Teenager who defied the odds after crash, walks at graduation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A teen who nearly died almost three years ago the night before the first day of her senior year at Wayne High School, finally walked across the stage at graduation.

Latest News

News

Allie Gilkerson graduates

Updated: 14 hours ago
After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.

VOD Recordings

Local Little League Highlights

Updated: 16 hours ago
LITTLE LEAGUE HUNTINGTON, WV

News

‘A drop in the bucket’: Former Eric C. Conn clients awarded malpractice settlements

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County attorney Ned Pillersdorf mailed out more than 1,000 checks Tuesday.

News

Utility truck driver crashes into two homes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two homes were severely damaged Saturday after a power company truck crashed into them.

News

Overheated charger sparks house fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
An overheated phone charger is to blame for a fire at a home in Lawrence County, Ohio Thursday afternoon.

News

Sign ups now available for Ashland unemployment appointments

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Appointments are now available to be set up for people to meet with unemployment officials in Boyd County Monday and Tuesday.