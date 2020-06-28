COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,817 total cases, 93 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports cases of COVID-19 have risen by over 50 in West Virginia since Saturday.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 166,414 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

