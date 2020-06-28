First Warning Forecast | Hotter days ahead, lingering storm chances

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, rain chances will be more of the “scattered” variety in the days ahead. Temperatures begin to heat up into the Fourth of July weekend as well.

Spotty showers are still possible Sunday evening, but most areas begin to dry out as the sky clears partially. Humidity remains high following the daytime rains.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night with the slight chance for a passing shower. Otherwise, mainly quiet conditions are anticipated with areas of fog settling in towards dawn Monday. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Monday will see clouds and areas of fog in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon, focused mainly across eastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio, and far western West Virginia. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will be much of the same as Monday. A partly cloudy sky is expected with scattered afternoon showers and storms, mainly west. Highs will once again reach the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday. Outside of a few isolated showers, most hours of the days will be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The heat will be on for the Fourth of July weekend. Friday and Saturday will see afternoon highs around 90 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny sky and mainly dry conditions both days.

Sunday will see a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers and a high in the upper 80s.

