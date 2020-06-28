Fishermen find body floating in Kanawha River

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.

Responders tell WSAZ they got a call from two fisherman just before 2:30 p.m. who say they saw the body.

They spotted it around the 5900 block of MacCorkle Ave.

Investigators say it appears the body has been in the water “for awhile.”

