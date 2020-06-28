Advertisement

Fishermen find body floating in Kanawha River

A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.
A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.

Responders tell WSAZ they got a call from two fisherman just before 2:30 p.m. who say they saw the body.

They spotted it around the 5900 block of MacCorkle Ave.

Investigators say it appears the body has been in the water “for awhile.”

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

LMPD: Tents, overnight stays prohibited at Jefferson Square Park; suspect in fatal shooting in custody

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Jackson, WAVE Staff
Police officers cleared the park and secured the area to allow homicide detectives to investigate.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,817 total cases, 93 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The number of COVID-19 cases has risen in West Virginia.

News

Little League Baseball returns in Putnam, Kanawha counties

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Fans had the opportunity to enjoy baseball for the first time in months.

News

Winfield High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Winfield High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Teenager who defied the odds after crash, walks at graduation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A teen who nearly died almost three years ago the night before the first day of her senior year at Wayne High School, finally walked across the stage at graduation.

News

Allie Gilkerson graduates

Updated: 18 hours ago
After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.

VOD Recordings

Local Little League Highlights

Updated: 19 hours ago
LITTLE LEAGUE HUNTINGTON, WV

News

‘A drop in the bucket’: Former Eric C. Conn clients awarded malpractice settlements

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County attorney Ned Pillersdorf mailed out more than 1,000 checks Tuesday.

News

Utility truck driver crashes into two homes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two homes were severely damaged Saturday after a power company truck crashed into them.

News

Overheated charger sparks house fire

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
An overheated phone charger is to blame for a fire at a home in Lawrence County, Ohio Thursday afternoon.