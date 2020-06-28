Fourth employee at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -A fourth inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prison officials say 13 inmates are now in quarantine, and one inmate is awaiting test results.

It is unclear what position the employee holds at the prison.

The Ohio Dept. of Rehabilitation and Correction says the Scioto EMA is tracking the testing and any other potential cases at SOCF.

