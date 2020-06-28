Advertisement

Little League Baseball returns in Putnam, Kanawha counties

Fans and players enjoyed a day at the ball park for the first time in months. (John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Baseball teams from all over the region and as far away as Erie, Pennsylvania and Roanoke, Virginia came to the baseball fields at Valley Park to take part in the Golden Glove Invitational.

For many, it’s the first time several teams and their families have been able to enjoy a day at the ballpark since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event did come with some guidelines. Coaches and players were required to have their temperature taken every day of the tournament. Dugouts were disinfected between games and fans were encouraged to promote social distancing.

“I was beyond excited to be out there,” umpire Michael Workman said. “The camaraderie between the coaches and the players. There’s nothing like it. It’s my favorite time of year.”

The tournament also held games at Little Creek Park in South Charleston and Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar and the tournament will continue Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

