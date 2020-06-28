Advertisement

‘Our state becomes increasingly sick’: South Carolina lawmaker calls for statewide mask mandate

South Carolina and coronavirus
South Carolina and coronavirus(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina lawmaker representing part of the Pee Dee is calling on Governor Henry McMaster to issue an executive order making face masks required in public spaces.

House District 62 Representative Robert Q. Williams sent a letter to Governor McMaster on Friday asking for the mandate. Rep. Williams represents Florence and Darlington counties.

“I am especially concerned about the increasing spread of COVID-19 throughout our state,” Rep. Williams wrote. “When the citizens of this state become increasingly ill, our state becomes increasingly sick. We cannot allow this pandemic to control our progress.”

Rep. Williams also asked the governor to make masks required for state employees who work in close proximity to others if social distancing isn’t an option. He also referenced North Carolina’s recent mandate requiring masks in public, which went into effect on Friday.

During a recent press briefing, Gov. McMaster said he will not mandate that residents wear masks or other face coverings in public, citing problems with enforcing such an order.

South Carolina reported over 1,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases above 31,000.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

