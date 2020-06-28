Advertisement

Teenager who defied the odds after crash, walks at graduation

After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.
After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen who nearly died almost three years ago finally walked across the stage at graduation.

In August 2017, Allie Gilkerson was riding on a motorcycle when it crashed on State Route 152, the night before the first day of her senior year at Wayne High School.

The crash caused several severe injuries, and Allie was thought to be brain dead.

Seven months later, Allie was finally able to leave a Pittsburgh hospital and come home.

A year and a half after the crash, Allie took her first steps.

“I would tell her to fight and keep fighting because she has a lot of people waiting on her,” said her sister Brittani Gilkerson in August 2017.

Fast forward to June 2020, Allie met a milestone that many take for granted. She was able to walk across the stage and graduate from Wayne High School.

Allie’s heartwarming accomplishment was greeted with rounds of applause by classmates as she was given her diploma.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Little League Baseball returns in Putnam, Kanawha counties

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Fans had the opportunity to enjoy baseball for the first time in months.

News

Winfield High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Winfield High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Saturday night.

News

Allie Gilkerson graduates

Updated: 2 hours ago
After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.

VOD Recordings

Local Little League Highlights

Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLE LEAGUE HUNTINGTON, WV

Latest News

News

‘A drop in the bucket’: Former Eric C. Conn clients awarded malpractice settlements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County attorney Ned Pillersdorf mailed out more than 1,000 checks Tuesday.

News

Utility truck driver crashes into two homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two homes were severely damaged Saturday after a power company truck crashed into them.

News

Overheated charger sparks house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
An overheated phone charger is to blame for a fire at a home in Lawrence County, Ohio Thursday afternoon.

News

Sign ups now available for Ashland unemployment appointments

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Appointments are now available to be set up for people to meet with unemployment officials in Boyd County Monday and Tuesday.

News

Man charged after gun goes off; killing niece

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man is facing charges after deputies say he accidentally discharged a gun that killed his 11-year-old niece.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 12 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording