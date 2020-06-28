Weekend surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Pike County; many linked to travel

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After more than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in Pike County, health officials are urging residents to not travel.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley says since Friday, the health department has confirmed 13 cases of the virus, bringing the county’s total to 84.

She says the age range in the new patients are as young a minors to 80-years-old.

Many of the cases are reportedly related to each other, and travel to hot spot areas in the Carolinas and Florida.

“I just want to urge Pike County citizens, please don’t travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” Riley said in a video statement Sunday. “If you do travel, please use extreme caution. Take all precautionary measures, if it is absolutely necessary to travel.”

Riley says following these precautions and also not going outside of the area can help keep the virus out of Pike County communities.

