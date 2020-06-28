Advertisement

Winfield High School celebrates Class of 2020

Winfield High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Saturday night.
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Winfield High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Saturday night.

All while maintaining social distancing, they lined up on their football field, ready to say goodbye to their high school careers.

WSAZ has partnered with the school system to provide live coverage of each of the school’s ceremonies on our Facebook page and on our WSAZ app.

On July 4, WSAZ will air a special presentation of all four graduation ceremonies on the Tri-State’s CW.

