Denny Hamlin Wins Again

He Wins For 6th Time At Pocono
Denny Hamlin Wins Again At Pocono
Denny Hamlin Wins Again At Pocono
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONG POND, Pa. (WSAZ) - Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener.

Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season -- and sixth at Pocono -- to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and a near-darkness Cup finish. Pocono doesn't have lights -- but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin had a late vibration in his No. 11 Toyota on Saturday that hindered his attempt to catch Harvick down the stretch. About 25 hours later, Hamlin surged past Harvick and built a nearly three-second lead; Harvick's serious run at the victory slowed because of a loose wheel.

The Daytona 500 champion won the finale of the first NASCAR tripleheader at one track. The race was delayed by lightning and rain, as much a part of Pocono as a JGR driver taking the checkered flag. Gibbs' roster has six of the past seven winners at the 2-plus-mile tri-oval track.

Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

