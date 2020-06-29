Advertisement

Elkhorn City leaders work on revitalization plans

Elkhorn City officials are looking to bring a new economic hub to town.
Elkhorn City officials are looking to bring a new economic hub to town.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - At the end of Main Street of Elkhorn City, railroad tracks can be seen going right through town.

As long as people can remember, it’s been an empty lot, but some city officials are hoping that’s about to change.

Elkhorn City officials are working on carrying out plans designed by students at Eastern Kentucky University and Virginia Tech in 2014 to revitalize the area around the town’s railroad museum.

The plan would involve a new railroad museum and lodging along with a visitor’s center and cafe built in old railroad cars.

A long-standing plan also picking up steam is a trail system that would run along the Russell Fork through Elkhorn City to Breaks Interstate Park all the way to Haysi, Virginia.

“With what we have, we’ve always tried to work together and now we have a lot of young people in the community that have volunteered to step up and help,” Elkhorn City councilwoman Roxanne Blankenship said.

Elkhorn city officials say that other short-term projects are also underway to repair the town’s storm water drainage system and set up high speed internet hotspots throughout town.

