Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez was one of four minor leaguers suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Gutierrez, a 24-year-old right-hander, received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. José Rosario, a member of the Minnesota Twins’ Dominican Summer League roster, was suspended 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo, minor league pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also received suspensions. Aleaziz was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, and Idrogo received a 72-game ban after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry knew he had to do more. Following George Floyd’s tragic death in Minneapolis, Berry, one of only two Black general managers in the NFL, pledged to donate $8,460 to a defense fund in Floyd's honor if at least 50 employees signed up for or donated to a social activism cause. In one day, the challenge was met and Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam matched every dollar raised. The Browns have already raised over $185,000. Now Berry is asking fans and players to do more in a “Be The Solution” initiative launched by the team.