Nashville bar owners sue city, state officials over COVID-19 closures

Several bars on Broadway in downtown Nashville have filed a joint lawsuit against key city and state leaders.
Broadway in Nashville / Source: WTVF
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Several bars on Broadway in downtown Nashville have filed a joint lawsuit against key city and state leaders.

WTVF reported that the lawsuit lists Kid Rock’s bar, Honkey Tonk Central along with managing partner Steve Smith. The bars are seeking damages for lost revenue from Mayor John Cooper’s mandated stay-at-home orders.

The lawsuit states businesses have been specifically targeted by Director Caldwell and Mayor Cooper and have received unfair treatment in comparison to protesters during recent demonstrations.

The lawsuit also goes on to say that the businesses have also received unequal treatment from Metro’s Beer Permit Board and its member, Kia Jarmon.

Kid Rock’s bar was one of 14 businesses cited last week for not following Metro’s reopening guidelines. As a result, the bar temporarily lost its beer permit and will face a fine after the case is heard in court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

