Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

There are no reports of people getting sick
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.(Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may contain rubber.

The 4-pound plastic bag packages “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The frozen ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on May 6, 2020, with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the packages.

The product was distributed to retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

The agency says there are no confirmed reports of any health problems associated with the recalled product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride at (800) 321-1470.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

Local

COVID-19| 93 total deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there has been 3,077 cases of the coronavirus and 93 deaths.

Local

Man arrested on assault charges after chase

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A man from Lawrence County, Kentucky is facing charges after hitting an officer and attempting to escape, the Lawrence County Constable Association said Friday.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Latest News

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
The man was arrested on arson charges.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.