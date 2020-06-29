Advertisement

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Wayne Tree Falls on Truck
Wayne Tree Falls on Truck(Ryan Epling)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power has been knocked out in Wayne after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.

There is no word on the extent of damage caused to the truck from the falling tree, but no injuries have been reported.

According to Wayne dispatch, Kenova Ave, Rt. 152, and the shortcut have been closed just off the hill south of the courthouse. There is no word on when those roads will reopen.

AEP is reporting that there are about 900 customers in the Wayne area without power. They have the estimated restoration time at around 6 Monday morning.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest on this developing story.

