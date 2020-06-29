Advertisement

Two injured after vehicle crashes into house

Vehicle crashes into home
Vehicle crashes into home(GFX)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house in Dunbar.

Kanawha County dispatch says the crash happened in the 100 block of Dunbar Ave. There is no word yet on the extent of the damage to the home.

The vehicle damaged a near-by transformer which is also causing a power outage. According to AEP, this outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers and has an estimated restoration time of 5:30 Monday morning.

Keep checking this on this developing story right here on WSAZ.com

