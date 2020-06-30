Advertisement

Charleston plaque removal sparks debate

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:06 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - History not only defines our past, but influences our future.

“In my entire life I’ve never been more proud to be a Charlestonian.”

For Charleston native Howard Swint, that feeling came after the city of Charleston’s decision to remove the plaque from the Kanawha Riflemen Monument that had ties to the Confederacy.

“It’s high time that it had been taken down,” Swint said.

“It needed to be taken out and so we did it. It was the right thing to do,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

The plaque was controversial because of its connection to the United Daughters of Confederacy.

“There was a revival of white supremacy that was championed by the KKK and the United Daughters of Confederation. Anything that had to do with equal rights, they were opposed to it,” Swint said.

While Howard’s future is influenced with a clean slate, others like Ernest Blevins feels like the plaque should have stayed put.

“They may have done things or believe things that we don’t agree with now, but projecting back on them would be a disservice to them,” Blevins said.

Wishing he got a say before it was too late.

“Nobody had heard any rumblings or anything about this being removed. There was no contact from the city for people who wish to support it or put in community comment. So, we were all blind-sided that this was removed,” Blevins said.

It’s another example of a debate about preserving history that’s happening all across the country.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thunderstorms cause several power outages

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thousands are without power following a thunderstorm Tuesday evening in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

News

Looking at ways to enforce the W.Va. mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that an executive order requires face coverings or masks to be worn in indoor public spaces.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 07-07-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Police in Putnam County, West Virginia, received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Heart screenings for athletes in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Hurricane Police received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

First Look At Four

How to make dog treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jamie Vella teaches us how to make dog treats and where you can buy hers.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7/6/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

How to make dog treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
How to make dog treats