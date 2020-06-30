Fireworks across the Tri-state

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. (WSAZ) - There are many firework displays being held in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia for the 4th of July Weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers are asking people to practice social distancing or to watch from the comfort of their own home.

Here is a list of where you can watch fireworks for the 2020 holiday weekend:

Saturday, July 4:

⋅Hamlin, West Virginia at the Lions Club field at 9:45 p.m.

⋅Barboursville, West Virginia at the brickyard at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Hurricane, West Virginia at Water Tank Hill at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Portsmouth, Ohio at Spartan Stadium Field at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Charleston, West Virginia on MacCorkle Avenue at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Milton, West Virginia behind Milton Pre-K at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Ripley, West Virginia at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Logan, West Virginia from Hospital Hill and Water Tower at 10:00 p.m.

⋅Point Pleasant, West Virginia at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park at 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 5:

⋅Huntington, West Virginia at Christ Temple Church at 8:00 p.m.

We’ll update this list as we get more dates and times. Your city can email information to news@wsaz.com.

