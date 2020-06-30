First Warning Forecast | Enjoyable Sunshine, Lower Humidity, But A ‘Heat Wave’ Begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Other than the morning fog in the southern coalfields that is quickly lifting this morning, most of us will see near wall-to-wall sunshine on the day. Lower humidity will make it feel quite nice for a while, until we get up around 90° this afternoon. Days like this are the perfect breeding ground for bad sun-burns, so be sure to lather up on the sunscreen-- and re-apply if you’re headed for the swimming pool.

The air turns wonderful again at night, with still-low humidity, star-lit skies, and temperatures in the 60s. A great night ahead for the fairgrounds as well as the campgrounds.

Sunny afternoons will continue right into the 4th-of-July weekend, where on the one-hand snagging a predominantly rain-free expectation precisely when we want it is delightfully rare (particularly for this year), but on the other we’re going to be cruising to the low 90s (even mid-90s) each day this weekend. Any outdoor gathering will need to take proper precautions of hydration and sunscreen, while any indoor gathering will also need to take precautions, but in the area of distancing and mask-wearing.

Next week we’ll be working that afternoon pop-up storm back into the mix, but still looking at a lot of that summer heat.

