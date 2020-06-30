UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting from June 30.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept. says Joshua Caudill was arrested without incident Thursday night. Caudill was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Sitka area of Johnson County.

There is still no word on the victim’s condition, and no other details have been released.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is wanted in connection to a shooting.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the Sitka area of Johnson County.

When deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on the severity of his injuries.

Deputies say after gathering statements from witnesses, the alleged shooter is Joshua Caudill from Stambaugh.

Kentucky State Police have helped deputies with the search for Caudill but have not found him.

Investigators say you should not approach Caudill if you see him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office or KSP by calling 606-789-3411 or 911.

