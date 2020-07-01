2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Wednesday.

Officials say the cases involve a 29-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman. Both women are self-isolating at home.

The latest cases bring the total positive number of cases in the county to 69. Three people have died there from COVID-19-related complications.

Health officials encourage people to continue to practice social distancing and thorough handwashing, as well as to wear a face covering in public, if possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.