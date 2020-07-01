Battle Days Commemoration cancelled

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 Battle Days Commemoration has been cancelled.

Officials with the event say it’s due to health risks from the coronavirus.

The committee says with the uncertainty of school field trips in the fall and additional requirements placed on fairs and festivals, they decided it was best not to have the commemoration this year.

They say they are looking forward to 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.