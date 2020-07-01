City of Charleston to host another drive-in movie night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and WQBE & Electric 102.7 are hoping your family will join them on a magic carpet ride on July 10.

City officials announced Wednesday that the live-action version of the Disney classic Aladdin will be shown during the next drive-in movie night in the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street.

The event is free. The movie will begin at 9:00 p.m. with a 30 minute cartoon.

Parking will begin at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to the event, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets do not need to be reserved in advance. Event capacity will be limited to the first 261 vehicles parked.

Social distancing rules will continue to be in place.

Dem 2 Brothers will be on-site with a limited menu and public restrooms will be available.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.