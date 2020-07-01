Coronavirus cases in Ohio jump again, top 1,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Health Department says the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state has topped 1,000 for the first time in two months.

The new figures released Wednesday come as Ohio is seeing a sizable increase in the number of cases being reported daily.

The state now has nearly 53,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 1,076 compared to 743 reported on Tuesday.

Data shows that over the past two weeks the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 402, an increase of nearly 99%.

