COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,932 cases, 93 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 173,251 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,932 total cases and 93 deaths.

555 of those cases are still considered active, officials say.

2,284 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (22/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (226/5), Kanawha (314/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (40/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (161/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (95/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (157/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

