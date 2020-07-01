Free testing opportunities announced for July 10 and 11 in W.Va.
(WSAZ) - Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne counties with support from local health departments and state and community partners at the following times and locations on July 10 and 11.
Marshall County
July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
McMechen City Hall
325 Logan Street
McMechen, WV
July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Marshall County Health Department
513 6th Street
Moundsville, WV
Mercer County
July 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Mercer County Health Department
978 Blue Prince Road
Bluefield, WV
Monongalia County
July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Morgantown Farmer’s Market (Downtown)
400 Spruce Street
Morgantown, WV
July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
661 Green Bag Road
Morgantown, WV
Preston County
July 10 and 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Kingwood Elementary School
207 S. Price Street
Kingwood, WV
Wayne County
July 10, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Dunlow Community Center
1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road
Dunlow, WV
July 11, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wayne Elementary School
80 McGinnis Drive
Wayne, WV
Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.
