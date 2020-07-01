Camper catches fire in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A camper was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Williams Branch in the Wittensville community.

The WR Castle Fire and Rescue says members put the fire out and conducted an overhaul.

No one was hurt.

Paintsville Fire-EMS and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.