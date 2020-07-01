Advertisement

Health officials warn of an increase in COVID-19 cases

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The 4th of July holiday weekend is typically celebrated with carnivals, fireworks, and backyard fun. But with a spike in coronavirus cases, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials are reminding the public to be vigilant this weekend.

“It’s still here. It’s not taking a break, and it’s not leaving us,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Officer.

Kanawha County has reported an increase in travel-related cases, and Young advises hotspot locations aren’t the only concern.

"We're seeing now that people had gone on holiday and so we are seeing more cases. We have 29 cases that are at least linked to Myrtle Beach. But we have seen cases linked to Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, and California. It's not limited to that area," Dr. Young said.

Case numbers are expected to continue rising following the holiday weekend.

We anticipate because people have come back from those areas that we will see more community spread. After all, people have returned to work and have gone back out into the community,” Young said. “We do anticipate seeing a steady climb for a while.”

Health officials aren’t discouraging travel, but they went on to say the decision must be made by families.

“Make the decision that is going to be the best for you and your family regarding travel,” Young said. “Keep in mind that other places are seeing hotspots. Even if you’re not here, if you chose to go somewhere else, please keep that social distancing.”

