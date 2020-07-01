Jackson officials proposing city income tax

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For years, neighbors in Jackson have been able to live and work in town without having to file municipal taxes -- something that could be set to change.

With city officials projecting a loss of more than $1 million in revenue for next year, Mayor Randy Evans is proposing a 1.5% city income tax.

Evans says the tax is necessary because the city is unable to make many more cuts.

“We’ve made cuts in, I believe every department of the city, but in the general fund, it’s just hard to make cuts,” Evans said. “The general fund is police and fire. It’s the auditor’s office.”

Evans believes with that tax, the city would gain an additional $2 million of revenue. He’s proposing using half the additional funds to keep the general fund untouched and using the other half to improve the city’s infrastructure.

“I want to fix this town up,” Evans said. “I want to fix the streets and sidewalks. I want to clean up these unsightly and unsafe buildings, and it takes money.”

The ordinance permitting a tax levy on the November ballot in Jackson has already gone through its first reading in City Council and will be formally voted on July 13.

