Advertisement

Jackson officials proposing city income tax

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For years, neighbors in Jackson have been able to live and work in town without having to file municipal taxes -- something that could be set to change.

With city officials projecting a loss of more than $1 million in revenue for next year, Mayor Randy Evans is proposing a 1.5% city income tax.

Evans says the tax is necessary because the city is unable to make many more cuts.

“We’ve made cuts in, I believe every department of the city, but in the general fund, it’s just hard to make cuts,” Evans said. “The general fund is police and fire. It’s the auditor’s office.”

Evans believes with that tax, the city would gain an additional $2 million of revenue. He’s proposing using half the additional funds to keep the general fund untouched and using the other half to improve the city’s infrastructure.

“I want to fix this town up,” Evans said. “I want to fix the streets and sidewalks. I want to clean up these unsightly and unsafe buildings, and it takes money.”

The ordinance permitting a tax levy on the November ballot in Jackson has already gone through its first reading in City Council and will be formally voted on July 13.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two vehicle crash causes lane closure

Updated: moments ago
A two vehicle crash has caused lane closures in Charleston Thursday morning.

First Look At Four

Fundraiser for Veterans to be held in Gallipolis

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Disantis with Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant in Gallipolis talks about their event with “Wild Bill Neff” for a fundraiser for veterans.

First Look At Four

Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind update

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Zach Davis and Toni Walls give an update on the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind.

Video

Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind updates

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind Update

Video

Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Local

Gov. Jim Justice agrees to debate opponent

Updated: 1 hour ago
A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.

Local

Crash shuts down exit ramp off I-64

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The eastbound entrance ramp of Interstate 64 is shut down due to a two car crash.

News

Grants to pay for overhaul on Coal Grove’s water system

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Mayor Gary Sherman says water lines installed in the 1920s, 30s and 40s have run their course, and doing nothing would mean it would just be a matter of time until the whole system failed, and the village would be without water.

Video

Grants to pay for overhaul on Coal Grove's water system

Updated: 11 hours ago
Customers in Coal Grove, Ohio, are hoping an upcoming project will mean their ongoing problems will finally be fixed.

Video

Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than 560 people turned up Wednesday night for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County.