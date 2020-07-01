Mail truck knocked on its side during crash, intersection closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver ran a red light Wednesday afternoon and collided with a US Postal vehicle, Charleston Police say.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m.

According to police, the postal vehicle was traveling along Summers Street when it was hit by a jeep traveling on Virginia Street.

The collision flipped the postal vehicle on its side.

No injures have been reported.

Summers Street is currently closed at the intersection.

