Man arrested after running from police on ATV

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after taking off from police on an ATV.

Michael Shane Riggs, who’s from Letart, is charged with with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony fleeing from an officer.

According to the Mason Police Department, officers saw Riggs without a helmet on an ATV on Anderson Street. Once they turned on their lights, Riggs made a U-turn on the ATV and took off at a high rate of speed.

Riggs stopped on Foglesong Road and surrendered.

Police say he tried to throw items from a clear baggy away from his possession onto the road before he came to a stop. Those items were identified as crystal meth and heroin. Officers also found syringes and a loaded syringe with a clear crystal substance inside on the ATV.

Investigators say they found a total of 1.84 grams of crystal meth and 2.09 grams of heroin.

Police say other charges are pending.

Riggs is being held in Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.