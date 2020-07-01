New COVID-19 case confirmed in Greenup County
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday. It said the case involves a 61-year-old woman who’s self-isolating at home.
Greenup County has had 29 overall COVID-19 cases, and 14 people have recovered. No deaths have been reported.
Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing, wearing a face covering in public, if possible, and frequent handwashing.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.