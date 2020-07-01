Ohio capital removes statue of namesake Christopher Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall.

The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression.

Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples.

Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake.

Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse.

The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.

