Police: Man arrested for making terroristic threats

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, according to police.

The Milton Police Department, along with West Virginia State Police, Hurricane Police and an agent with the FBI arrested Silas T. King, 18, of Hurricane on Tuesday.

This arrest comes after an investigation by Milton Police and the FBI.

Police say the threats appeared on social media after King received a citation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

King was taken to Western Regional Jail with a $100,000 cash only bond.

