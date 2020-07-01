Advertisement

Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.
By Kiana Miller
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died, WIS reported.

The aircraft was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing. The incident occurred on the military base around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials at Shaw AFB say that the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened.

Update: Pilot confirmed deceased

The pilot of the F-16CM that crashed at approximately 2330 on June 30, 2020, during a routine training mission here at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., was pronounced dead. The name of the pilot is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification. Out of respect and consideration for the family, we ask for your patience and to avoid speculation until we release more information.

Posted by Shaw Air Force Base on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Shaw AFB emergency responders were on scene. Sumter County Fire and Rescue assisted with the crash.

The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital for treatment where they later died.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the identity of the pilot has not been released.

On Wednesday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis issued the following statement:

“We at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were saddened to learn of the tragic incident that occurred at Shaw Air Force Base Wednesday morning. We have a great relationship with Shaw and will continue to be here for them, especially during this difficult time. The feeling of losing one of your own is indescribable. Our condolences go out to the airman’s family and Shaw.”

