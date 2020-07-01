Advertisement

Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz was informed late Wednesday morning that an employee at a store located in Huntington, West Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheetz was informed late Wednesday morning that an employee at a store located in Huntington, West Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.(Sheetz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Sheetz location along 6th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials say they were informed of the positive results late Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from Sheetz, the employee last worked at the store on June 28.

Because of the positive test, officials say the store location was closed immediately and will undergo deep cleaning before reopening.

The statement from Sheetz went on to say, “We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

