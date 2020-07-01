Advertisement

Social distancing markers put up in Ripley

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To prepare for Fourth of July festivities coming up later this week, social distancing markers have been placed all over Ripley.

The markers include blue shaped stop signs that say “Respect others and stay safe”, small sign posts and blue X’s.

Mayor Carolyn Rader said she wants the markers to be as visible as possible, so people will have a guide on where to be.

“If they are standing on an X they are a little bit too close to either side, so the main thing to remember is to stay off the X’s,” Rader said.

The city will be holding Independence Day celebrations on Friday and Saturday. The markers have been placed on the parade route and around other areas in the city.

Officials say other efforts like sanitation stations and free masks will be present during the celebrations.

During the drive-in parades, attendees are allowed to get out of their cars and sit in their own chairs, officials say. They just have to make sure they stay away from others in the parking lot.

Parade participants will not be allowed to give out candy and are being instructed to stick together before the parade starts.

The mayor says she trusts the people of Ripley to practice social distancing.

