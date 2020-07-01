Advertisement

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.

The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted large gains in hiring.

Still, the economy remains under pressure from the pandemic, as new spikes of the coronavirus in several southern and western states have forced some to pause their reopenings and impose new closures of bars and other businesses. That could slow hiring in the coming months.

On Thursday, the government will release the official jobs figures for June, which are projected to show that employers added 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 12.3%, down from 13.3% in May. Both those rates are among the highest the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.

ADP does not include government jobs in its report and often diverges from the Labor Department’s data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two vehicle crash causes lane closure

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A two vehicle crash has caused lane closures in Charleston Thursday morning.

First Look At Four

Fundraiser for Veterans to be held in Gallipolis

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Disantis with Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant in Gallipolis talks about their event with “Wild Bill Neff” for a fundraiser for veterans.

First Look At Four

Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind update

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Zach Davis and Toni Walls give an update on the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.

Latest News

Video

Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind updates

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind Update

Video

Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.