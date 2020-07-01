Advertisement

TSA shares travel tips for travelers flying out of West Virginia airports ahead of Independence Day

TSA launches “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign
TSA is allowing up to one 12-ounce container of hand sanitizer to be brought through the checkpoint in a carry-on bag during the pandemic.
TSA is allowing up to one 12-ounce container of hand sanitizer to be brought through the checkpoint in a carry-on bag during the pandemic.((TSA photo))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration has launched a new “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign.

The campaign focuses on airport checkpoint modifications to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and comply with CDC guidelines.

One change passengers may notice is the allowance of a liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags.

“Passengers will see TSA officers wearing masks and changing gloves after each pat-down and using a fresh swab when checking for explosive material,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Our TSA officers remain vigilant and focused on their security mission during the pandemic, while wearing their masks and maintaining social distancing. Passengers should also be wearing face protection and honor social distancing.”

Procedural changes that travelers should expect are outlined below.

  • Passengers should be wearing facial protection/masks and practice social distancing in the checkpoint line. Please note, however, passengers may be required to adjust their masks during the screening process to verify ID or if their mask triggers an alarm.
  • Passengers should keep possession of their boarding passes. Instead of handing their boarding pass to a TSA officer at the travel document podium, travelers should place their boarding pass (paper or electronic) on the boarding pass reader themselves. After scanning, travelers should hold their boarding pass toward the TSA officer to allow the officer to visually inspect it. This change reduces the TSA officer’s need to touch a passenger’s boarding pass, thus reducing potential for cross-contamination.
  • Travelers should separate food for X-ray screening. Passengers should place their carry-on food items into a bin. Why? Because food items often trigger an alarm during the screening process; separating the food from the carry-on bag lessens the likelihood that a TSA officer will need to open the carry-on bag and remove the food for a closer inspection. It is recommended to pack the food in a clear plastic bag and place the clear bag of food into the bin. This requirement reduces the TSA officer’s need to touch a person’s carry-on bag and container of food and reduces potential for cross-contamination. TSA PreCheck™ members do not need to remove items from their bags.
  • Passengers may bring one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Passengers are required to remove the large hand sanitizer from their carry-on bag and place it in a bin for additional screening. Passengers should expect that the screening of a large container of hand sanitizer is likely to take some extra time. Other liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on bag continue to be limited to a maximum of 3.4 ounces per item and all of those items must fit into a one clear quart-size bag.
  • If a carry-on bag is found to contain a prohibited item, passengers may be directed to return to the divestiture table outside of security with their carry-on bags to remove the item and dispose of the item. The passenger may also be directed back outside of security to remove, items that should have originally been divested (such as laptops, liquids, gels, and aerosols, and large electronics) and resubmit their property for X-ray screening. By resolving alarms in this manner, TSA officers will not need to touch the contents inside a carry-on bag as frequently, reducing the potential for cross-contamination.

Beyond TSA checkpoint area changes, many airlines and airports are providing specific COVID-19 and summer travel season related guidance. Travelers should check with their airline prior to their trip to determine if the airline has made any changes to procedures.

