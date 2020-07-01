Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-64 much of Wednesday afternoon

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is at a standstill along I-64 between Barboursville and Milton Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Both westbound lanes were closed, but one lane had reopened just before 4:30 p.m. All lanes were back open later in the evening.

According to 911 dispatchers, the report came in as smoke coming from a tractor trailer near mile-marker 21.

Dispatchers say the attached trailer is empty.

There have been no reports of serious injuries.

