VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Check it out:

That’s in front of the Kentucky Clinic, close to UK Hospital.

UK Police say this video was shot early Wednesday morning, but Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say they’ve been aware of this bear in the Lexington area, mainly rural Fayette County, for weeks.

Officials tell us this is an American black bear, not an uncommon bear for our region, but not common to be seen in places like here in downtown Lexington.

“When they get into an urban-type environment, they are doing it at night, and this bear certainly had to cover a lot of ground, a lot of neighborhoods, subdivisions and suburbia area to get to the geographic center of Lexington,” said John Hast, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s bear program coordinator.

Wildlife officials say they’re going to let the bear be, unless it becomes threatening.

They say the public shouldn’t be scared, just cautious, and say if you see the bear, go ahead and call authorities.

They’re also urging people not to feed the bear.

