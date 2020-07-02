3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Thursday.

It says the cases involve a 36-year-old woman in hospital isolation, a 27-year-old woman in home isolation and a 30-year-old man who’s also self-isolating at home.

Boyd County has had 72 overall COVID-19 cases, and 47 people have recovered from the virus.

Three people have died from COVID-19-related complications.

