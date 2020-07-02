Additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The new case brings the total in the county to 37.

Seven of the 37 were hospitalized by the virus.

Officials say 25 patients have recovered from coronavirus complications.

