Animal shelter finally preparing for new facility

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter was supposed to move into a new facility in the summer of 2019, but more than a year later, construction still hasn’t begun on the building.

“We need space, we need a lot of stuff,” Jackson County Humane Officer Teresa Hager said. “This shelter is 45 years old. We have rusted doors and kennels and stuff. It would just be better for the dogs and us, people coming in and out, because the way they used to make shelters is not real safe.”

Hager said the shelter’s current capacity is often pushed to its limits, forcing them to create an intake list so animals are only accepted when there is space or in the event of an emergency. The no-kill shelter tries to help as many animals as it can, but focuses mainly on strays due to its limits.

The new shelter has been delayed as the County Commission struggles to find the necessary funding, made even worse by a reduction in tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commission President Dick Waybright said. They are currently paying off the new Sheriff’s Department building, two EMS buildings and other expenses.

“It’s a long process any time you go into government planning or anything,” Waybright said. “But we do have the architectural designs, we’ve got the plot for it, all these things. And now we’re just looking to phase in the money to pay for it.”

That includes a number of grants the county expects to receive later this month to help cover the construction costs with as little county money as possible, Waybright said. The estimated construction cost is $1.7 million, and he hopes to break ground on the new building this fall.

“Everything had to shift gears (with COVID),” Waybright said. “We had to do a lot of other things that we normally would not do. It has kind of put planning for all these other activities on a standstill. Now, we are starting to open up a little bit more and see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

The new Jackson County Animal Shelter will be located near the current building next to the county fairgrounds. It has been designed to focus on the safety of animals, employees and volunteers, Hager said.

“From new best, new kennels, just a new atmosphere for dogs,” Hager said. “Each dog will have an individual cage that they can go in and out with a door, so they can go outside if they want, or they can go inside.”

The new facility will also have an entire quarantine wing that animals will live in for their first 14 days in the shelter, Hager said. This prevents any diseases from getting into the shelter and separates healthy animals from ones that have not yet been vetted.

A new office space will also allow volunteers who have allergies to still help while staying away from the animals. Glass walls will also allow visitors to see pets and assist with the adoption process.

If construction is able to begin this fall, the new facility should be completed in the summer of 2021, Waybright said.

