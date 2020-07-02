Construction to replace bridge in Braxton County underway

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gerald R. Freeman Bridge in Braxton County will be completely replaced in a construction project that began this week.

According to a WVDOT Facebook post, a new bridge will be build directly beside the current one. The current bridge will be removed as soon as the new bridge is completed.

Traffic will not be effected by this construction project.

The current Gerald R. Freeman Bridge has a weight limit of 23 tons for trailers, but the upgraded bride will allow all legal weights for trucks and trailers. This will enhance the ability to deliver goods and services to the area.

The project costs over 7 million dollars and its expected complete date is October 29th, 2020.

